Two-way tie after WV Open first round

WOAY – The 88th West Virginia Open began Wednesday at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, with two amateurs topping the leaderboard after 18 holes.

2019 West Virginia Amateur champion Mason Williams posted 71 on Wednesday, as did Nick Fleming of Cabins. 11-time Open champion David Bradshaw is one shot back at even, while defending champion Kenny Hess posted one-over 73.

Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan is the top area golfer at +2; he was even before a double-bogey on the 9th, his final hole of the day. Duncan was the top area golfer in last year’s Open at Glade Springs. The second round is scheduled for Thursday, with a cut to be made before Friday’s final round.

Top five golfers overall after first round

T1. Nick Fleming: -1

T1. Mason Williams: -1

T3. David Bradshaw: Even

T3. Christian Boyd: Even

T5. Three golfers: +1

Top area golfers after first round

T8. Todd Duncan (Shady Spring): +2

T23. David Woodrum (Bluefield): +6

T37. Jeff McGraw (Princeton): +8

T55. Patrick Smith (Beckley): +9

T55. Isaiah Zaccheo (Beckley): +9

