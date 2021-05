THURMOND, WV (WOAY) – First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Fayette County. It occurred on Thurmond Road before Stone Cliff in Plateau.

Police are not able to give many details, but we do know that one of the vehicles went over an embankment. No word of any injuries at this time.

The National Park Service, West Virginia State Police and Jan Care are all on scene.

We will update the story as details become available.

