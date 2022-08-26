Two men facing charges following high speed police chase in Fayette County

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities arrested two men following a high-speed pursuit in Oak Hill yesterday evening. Deputies patrolling the Hilltop area attempted to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The vehicle fled from deputies exceeding 100mph on Legends Highway, losing control and crashing into an abandoned house on Greenwood Loop Road.

Authorities have charged the driver Philip E. Gray, 39, of Scarbro, with Fleeing with Reckless Disregard Causing Injury, two misdemeanor counts of Simple Possession, and Driving Without a License. Deputies discovered that the passenger, Anthony Goard, 27, of Oak Hill, had active warrants for Failing to Appear and took him into custody.

Both men are awaiting court proceedings at the Southern Regional Jail.

Fayette County Sheriff’s urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page at Fayette County Sheriff’s Department” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

