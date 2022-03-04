Two local gaming stores are joining forces by the end of March

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Two local gaming stores are joining forces under the same roof.

Jade Tiger Games and RetroReset Video Games and Collectibles are going to have the same home by the end of this month.

The two stores have been working together for years as the owners are good friends. While RetroReset focuses on computer games and collectibles, you can find the card and board games over at Jade Tiger Games. With both combined, it will be a one-stop shop in Oak Hill.

Manager at Jade Tiger Games Ben Aliff said, “As the weather warms up and COVID restrictions come and go, so slowly we’re building back up to where we were pre-pandemic. Now that everybody is going to be all together in the same building, it’s just going to be more of the same but better.”

