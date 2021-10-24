Two area teams clinch AA/A sectional titles

WOAY – PikeView boys soccer and Shady Spring girls soccer both clinched sectional championships with wins on Saturday. Below are scores from the games, along with regional matchups involving area teams next week.

BOYS: PikeView 2, Shady Spring 0

GIRLS: Shady Spring 3, Bluefield 1

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

TUESDAY: PikeView vs. Charleston Catholic (Boys), Shady Spring vs. Charleston Catholic (Girls)

THURSDAY: Woodrow Wilson vs. George Washington (Boys), Woodrow Wilson vs. George Washington (Girls)

