Tshiebwe leaves West Virginia for personal reasons

WOAY – Today, West Virginia announced that sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe has left the team for personal reasons.

Head coach Bob Huggins said there is no chance he returns to the team this season. He also said he wasn’t surprised about the player’s departure but would not expand further.

Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game as a freshman in 2019-20. This season, he’s had a noticeable dip in production, with 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He especially struggled in games against Kansas (3 points in 18 minutes) and North Texas (0 points in 13 minutes).

West Virginia already lost Tshiebwe’s backup, freshman Isaiah Cottrell, for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.