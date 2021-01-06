Trump calls on supporters who attacked Capitol to ‘go home’

WASHINGTON (ABC)- After hours of chaos and as the Virginia State Police arrived at the U.S. Capitol Building, Trump called on his supporters to “go home” in a one-minute video message posted to Twitter.

Trump still didn’t concede his loss to Biden and, without evidence, called the election “stolen” and fraudulent,” but told the protesters to go home “in peace.”

“I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order we have to respect to our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

“It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us from me from you from our country. This was a fraudulent election. But we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace.”

“So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel — but go home and go home in peace,” he said.