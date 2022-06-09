Trial for Raylee Browning continues at the Fayette County Courthouse, medical experts presents witness testimonies

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The trial for 8-year-old Raylee Browning that resumed on Monday, June 6, 2022, still continues at the Fayette County Courthouse.

Browning’s father, Marty Browning Jr. along with his wife and her sister are accused of causing the child’s death. During the few days, the trial has been playing out witness testimonies from various medical experts involved in the case have been brought forth. Browning was pronounced “dead upon arrival” at her home and at Plateau Medical Center on December 26, 2018.

According to the testimonies from EMT’s, nurses, and a doctor, there were significant signs of abuse found on Browning’s body, including bruises, scratch marks, and scabs.

Medical witnesses also confirmed that Browning was underweight for her age. A child abuse expert further testified in the case saying that it was evident Browning was a victim of medical child abuse.

