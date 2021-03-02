Tremaine Lamar Jackson murder trial begins at Raleigh County Judicial Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The first day of testimony has wrapped in the Tremaine Lamar Jackson murder trial.

Jackson is charged with first degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 39-year old Troy Lee Williams in May of 2020.

An off-duty West Virginia State Trooper was shopping with his wife nearby when he says he heard what sounds like gun shots. He ran to the scene in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley, where he found Williams on the ground with a gunshot.

“I went and tried to talk to the individual who was on the ground,: said West Virginia State Police Trooper Nicholas Booth.” I didn’t know who it was. I asked him where’d he’d been shot. He wasn’t talking to me. He wasn’t making any noise. By the time I had gotten there, I observed him to have a wound in his shoulder that went into his chest.”

Police also found a bag of rock salt they allege Jackson and three accomplices tried to pass of as methamphetamine to Williams.

“Towards the right side of the victim, there was a baggie full of rock salt,” said Beckley Police Department Corporal Timothy Hughes. “There was also a smaller blood stain underneath the victim and a vehicle that was right near there that belonged to the worker there at ‘Pet Supplies.'”

Jurors also heard from a witness who claims she was nearly t-boned by a car the suspects were using to leave the scene. She used her phone to get a picture, which she then turned into the police.