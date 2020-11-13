Toys for Tots in need of gifts for kids and teens ages 12-15

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Toys for Tots here in Southern West Virginia is still collecting toys and donations for this year’s drive.

Because of the pandemic, the children and their families will be picking up the toys in a contactless drive-thru.

Organizers say the need was so big this year that they had to get creative and still find a way to make it work. This year, like every year, Assistant LCO Pam Vines says they are in need of gifts for children and teens ages 12 to 15.

“Hair dryers, flat irons, makeup sets. Boys: cologne sets, dart games, footballs, basketballs, soccer. You know, craft gifts are wonderful for the girls, puzzles, things like that,” she said.

You can head over to their Facebook page to see drop off locations or head to their website to make a monetary donation.

If you would like to apply for your child ages birth to 15 years old to be a part of the program, head over to toysfortots.org.