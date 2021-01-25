Town of Bluefield to soon see new Dollar General

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – A new Dollar General will soon be in Bluefield.

The store will be located along Virginia Avenue near downtown. The location has been going through months of prep work and the new store will likely be up and running within the next few months.

Mayor of Bluefield Donald Linkous says the new store will be a great addition to the community, as it helps those who depend on the transit system get groceries more easily.

“They took an area that was in a blighted situation, tore everything down, cleaned it up tremendously. And they’ve just about got the store up and ready. I’d say within the month or two they’ll be opening, and it’s a really big addition to that end of our town,” Linkous said.

A proposed completion date for the new store is slated as late winter, but inclement weather in the coming weeks may cause delays.