Three Concord T&F standouts receive all-region honors

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Three Concord standouts receive all-region honors for track & field. Isaac Prather, Marcus Wilson and Emily Wallace have been named to the USTFCCCA All-Atlantic Region team.

Prather is an all-region performer in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, 5,000-meter run and 10,000-meter run.

Wilson was the MEC champ in the 400-meter hurdles and took the final all-region spot in the same event. He is the third 400-meter hurdle conference champion in program history.

Wallace receives the nod for her 1500-meter run. She finished with the third-fastest time in the Atlantic region and quickest time in the MEC.

