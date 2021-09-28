Third dose Pfizer booster shots available for those eligible in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County residents can now receive their COVID-19 booster shot.

Those currently eligible include ages 65 and older, long term care facility residents, ages 18-64 who have medical conditions, and frontline workers in at-risk situations. You must be six months past your second shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Health officials are stressing the impact of the shot

“The goal of the booster is to prevent hospitalization and death,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. “We’re really trying to reduce risk for our population. Similar to the goals of the flu vaccine, that’s where we are with the COVID vaccine as well.”

Upcoming chances to receive the shot this week are at the Lewis Center from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at Valley Pre-K-8 from 4:30-7 p.m. on Thursday.

