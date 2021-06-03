The Community Foundation of the Virginias encourages grant applications before cycle closes

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Local organizations in Mercer and Tazewell Counties are encouraged to apply for charity grants.

The Community Foundation of the Virginias provides grants and scholarship opportunities to nonprofits in the region, and their period to apply for grants is swiftly closing, ending on June 30.

The foundation’s director James Shott says they are pleased to do what they can to help support local nonprofits.

“That’s what charities do, they focus on some area of need,” Shott said. “We just try to support the things in our community.”

Since its inception, the foundation has provided nearly $3 million in grants and scholarships to local organizations and students.

