The City of Beckley gears up for annual Christmas parade

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The first Saturday in December is always a big day for the City of Beckley as it’s the annual Christmas parade– this year it’s Saturday December 4 and the theme is Gingerbread House Christmas.

Last year the city held a reverse Christmas parade during the height of the pandemic, and as the event did not go as smoothly as planned, the city is happy to be holding a more normal Christmas parade this year.

“We are just really excited to be able to bring a traditional parade back to downtown and I know a lot of people are excited, people are already registering and we encourage folks to get registered for it and plan to attend,” says Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley events.

The registrations to take part in the parade are due by December 2, and you can find the registration form by visiting Beckley’s website.

The city is also excited to announce the Coal Town Christmas event coming up at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine for two weekends– Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27, and December 3 and 4.

