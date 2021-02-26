Tazewell Library reopens to the public

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Library reopened to the public this week.

Since December, the library has been closed to the public and only offered curbside pickup for rentals. And this Monday they finally reopened to allow in-person services again.

The library’s assistant director James Wilkes says the in-person services give back many crucial services the community depends on, such as computer access.

“To sign up for vaccinations you have to go through a computer, and sometimes the library is the only place people have,” Wilkes said.

The library has COVID-19 precautions in place to keep the public safe. Curbside services are still available to the public and returned books are quarantined for one week before being available to rent again.