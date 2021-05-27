Tazewell County Schools to participate in Summer Food Service Program

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Schools is taking part in the Summer Food Service Program.

The service provides free meals during the summer to all children in the Tazewell County Public School system aged 18 or younger. All they need to do is stop by a participating school at their designated time.

Tazewell County Schools Public Relations Director Lindsey Mullins says providing meals to kids during the summer is a huge help for some families.

“We feel like it’s important because throughout the nation, food scarcity is an issue,” Mullins said.” We feed anywhere from 250-300 students a day.”

Meals are provided on a first come, first served basis.

From June 7 to June 24, breakfast will be available 7:30-8:00 am, and lunch will be available from 11:30am-12:00pm at the following schools:

Abbs Valley Elementary, Cedar Bluff Elementary, Dudley Primary, Graham Intermediate, Richlands Elementary, Tazewell Intermediate, Tazewell Primary, Graham Middle, Richlands Middle and Tazewell Middle.

From June 7 to July 9, breakfast will be available 7:30-8:00 am, and lunch will be available from 11:30am-12:30pm at Tazewell High School.

Parents can pick up meals at any school listed for children in their household. Anyone with further inquiries should visit contact the School Nutrition Office at 276-988-5511.

Related