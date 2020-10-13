Tazewell County Schools provides more Wi-Fi access spots for students

Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County School Board is continuing an initiative to provide free public Wi-Fi for students.

Last April the school board began providing public Wi-Fi hotspots for students without internet access, so they could do their online school work. Now the county is continuing to provide even more access points.

The school board’s director of technology Cynthia Beavers says that public Wi-Fi will be available at all schools in the district.

“We’re in a new way of learning that is including online that we’ve never had before. And many of our students, or at least a significant number live in areas where they may not have internet at all, or there just may not be internet in the home,” Beavers said.

To access the hotspots, students only need to park nearby the school buildings.

As well, the Virginia Career Works Center located at 501 Railroad Avenue in Richlands is providing free Wi-Fi for students.