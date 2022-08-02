Tazewell County Public Schools introduces policy to provide free meals to students

Tazewell, VA (WOAY)- Tazewell County Public Schools announced a policy to provide students with free meals daily. Free meals will be provided by the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. All schools in the division will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

Each school and central school nutrition office has a copy of the free meal policy. Additionally, policies may be reviewed by any interested party.

Enrolled students will be given a nutritious breakfast and lunch daily at no charge to their household. Additionally, the policy will not require families to submit a meal application form to receive free meals. Instead, Tazewell County Public Schools will send a letter to families about the free meal program.

For more information, contact Tim Jessee or Suzanne Barton at 276-988-5511.

Related