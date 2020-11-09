Tamarack to reopen Nov. 13

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority will reopen Tamarack on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Tamarack has been closed since Thursday, Oct. 29, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Other employees who worked in the same area as the individual who tested positive have been quarantined and have received negative tests. Contract tracing has been completed by the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department and did not identify any members of the public that were exposed. The facility has been deep-cleaned.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and kindness,” said Jeff Miller, Director of the Parkways Authority, which manages Tamarack. “Tamarack is a gem for West Virginia, and our staff represent our state well every day. I couldn’t be more proud of the way they responded quickly and appropriately in this situation. We worked closely with our local health department and we look forward to a safe reopening on November 13.”