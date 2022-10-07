Tamarack seeking local creators to showcase work at Beckley marketplace

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack Marketplace seeks artists, craftspeople, fashion designers, food producers, and creators of all mediums to display their products at the Beckley location.

For over 20 years, Tamarack Marketplace has displayed works from local artisans to travelers from all over visiting the Mountain State.

Tamarack plans to continue incorporating new local artists to expand its talent network.

“We are looking for artists and creators of all types,” Gallery Director Mandy Lash states. “Pretty much if you make it, we’re interested in seeing it.”

All interested applicants must undergo a jurying process to become a Tamarack vendor.

The next jury session will be on November 12 at Tamarack Marketplace. The deadline to register is October 29.For more information or to register for the next jury session, visit tamarackwv.com or call 304-256-6843.

Related