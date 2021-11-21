Tamarack art gallery opens new exhibition coming in small proportions

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack is launching its new art gallery exhibition, Small Packages, just in time for the holidays and to give the gift of art to the art lover in the family this Christmas.

“The idea is that good things come in small packages.”

Offering a variety of unique paintings and sculptures, the exhibition features artwork measuring 12 inches by 12 inches and under, and at more affordable costs.

And this time having no specific theme, artists were given the freedom to create any kind of art they felt like making, giving art-lovers a lot more variety but in a lot smaller proportions.

“We have the gamut of artwork, but it’s just a little bit smaller,” says gallery director, Mandy Lash.

And while the nation’s supply chain may be in shorter supply this year, the Small Packages exhibition is not, as it’s one of the largest exhibitions the gallery has seen.

Mandy Lash, Director of the gallery at Tamarack says that with online shopping and shipping problems, there’s no better time to shop locally and give the special gift of West Virginia-made art this season.

“This year might not be such a great idea, might not be a possibility, so with an exhibition like this, it’s the perfect time to support your community, support your artists, and gift something that’s really sentimental to the people that you love,” Lash says.

The Small Packages exhibition will be at Tamarack until January 2, 2022, and it’s open every day from 10 a.m to 6 p.m except for Tuesdays.

You can also get a look at the art gallery by visiting Tamarack’s website.

Related