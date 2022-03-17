Democratic officials request suspension in state gasoline tax for thirty days

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Multiple democratic officials have sent a letter requesting the governor to suspend the state gasoline tax for 30 days.

Surrounding states Maryland and Virginia have already taken this course of action. Cutting the state gas tax gives West Virginians eight to 10 dollars per fill-up, further helping residents in other areas.

Senator Stephen Baldwin of Greenbrier County said, “People are paying so much right now trying to get to and from work. People are paying so much right now trying to get their kids to and from school. In a rural state like West Virginia where we have to travel so far from work and school every day, this will make an immediate positive impact on people’s pocketbooks.”

