Suspect still on the run after Raleigh County shooting

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Raleigh County on Thursday.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office deputies and WVSP troopers responded to the shooting at 117 Port Lane in the Maple Fork Rd. area.

A victim was brought to Raleigh General Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, one person was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is still being sought by law enforcement,

If you have any information, call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300 of Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-STOP (7867).

