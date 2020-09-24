Supplemental Payment for Low Income Energy Assistance Program Recipients

By
Tyler Barker
-

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)  – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an automatic Regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) supplemental payment of $125 will be issued to individuals who received Regular LIEAP in the 2020 program year.

 

The payment will be issued to the company that provided the main heating source for the individual’s home (i.e., electric company, gas company, etc.). Individuals who received Regular LIEAP for bulk fuels will receive a check by mail.

 

This is a one-time payment. All clients should receive payment by the middle of October.

 

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR