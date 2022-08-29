Summit Bechtel Reserve announces day pass sales for the public

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Summit Bechtel Reserve will offer tiered day passes, allowing everyone to experience the wild and wonderful 10,000-acre property. Opening weekend begins on September 9 through September 11. The Summit will open its attractions to the public, including activities such as zip lining, rock climbing, and mountain biking.

General Admission passes are $15, which includes parking, trail access for running, hiking, and mountain biking, lake access for stan dup paddleboarding, kayaking, and fishing, self-guided sustainability treehouse tours, skateboarding, and scootering in partnership with Camp ROYAL, complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site food and beverage options, scheduled retail and partner activities. Also, guests can bring their gear or rent it from the Garden Ground Outfitters on-site.

The $30 Activity Passes general admission plus zipline rides, participation in Laser Shot and hunting museum tours, guided target archery, hatchet and knife throwing, and a guided mountain bike tour. Additionally, general admission and activity pass holders can upgrade to the Ridge Pass, including five-stand shotgun clays, rifle and pistol shooting, LaPorte, and long-range archery.

Opening Week will coincide with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration, Youth Challenge, and Mountaineer Classic Calling Contest, along with the Rocky Mountain Nation Mountaineer Race presented by GNCC (motorcycle/ATV/e-bike racing).

On Saturday, September 9, GNCC will host a concert featuring the country group, The Davisson Brothers Band, recognized as Rolling Stones Country “10 New Country Artists to You Need to Know.”

Day Passes are on sale now at https://www.summitbsa.org/adventuredaypass

GNCC Racing tickets available at www.gnccracing.com

DNR National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration tickets are on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-huntingand-fishing-days-tickets-385876275327

Mountaineer Classic Calling Contest tickets are available at https://www.summitbsa.org/mountaineerclassic

