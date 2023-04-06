Summer P-EBT approved for Eligible West Virginia Students

By
Brandy Lawrence
-

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture to issue a Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer.

Students who attended a West Virginia school that participates in the National School Lunch Program, were actively enrolled in the 2022-2023 school year on May 15, 2023, and qualify for free or reduced-price meals are eligible for benefits under the program.

Additionally, all students who attend a community eligibility provision school and receive free or reduced-priced meals also qualify for benefits.

If your child attends a participating school and you did not previously apply for free or reduced-price meals, or if your household situation has changed and you may now qualify,  visit www.schoolcafe.com or contact your local board of education for more information.

