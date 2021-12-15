Suddenlink partners with Salvation Army to host local coat drive

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Suddenlink is partnering with the Salvation Army to host a coat drive.

Among 80 retail locations participating, we have a local spot to help those in need.

Market Engagement Specialist Bethany Simmons said, “The really cool thing about this drive is we’re keeping it local. So the Salvation Army is in Beckley, that’s where these coats are going. They’re going to stay in Beckley and help the families in need in that area this winter.”

Coats can be dropped off inside the Suddenlink store located at the Beckley Crossing shopping area.

