Students make their return to Concord, greeted with lifted Covid guidelines and the continuing celebration of 150 years

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Students made their return to the Concord University campus Monday. And with that, they got to come back to more normal standards.

Like colleges everywhere, Concord was forced to extensively adjust guidelines and safety protocols throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, enforcing masks and holding on-campus testing and vaccination clinics. But now, the school embraces a more familiar return.

“It’s nice because we have students from all over the world, not only from West Virginia,” Dean of Students and Vice President of Student Affairs, Sarah Beasley says. “So, it’s exciting to have students come together again and learn from one another, and there has been a lot of positive energy to the start of this semester.”

Masks and face coverings on campus are now optional, and while vaccines and boosters are recommended, they are not required. Covid testing will also no longer be conducted on-campus this fall like it had been in the couple of years prior.

Along with a more traditional return, the school also recently celebrated its 150-year anniversary. Founded in 1872, the school looks forward to bringing higher education for more years to come.

“It’s exciting because we’re looking forward to 150 more and we have some exciting things in store for the university,” says Beasley. “There’s a lot to look forward to in the future at Concord.”

Many of the traditional student activities also made a comeback for this fall, including their annual town social over the weekend.

The school plans to continue the celebration of its 150th anniversary during homecoming weekend starting on September 29.

