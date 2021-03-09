Stonerise receives 2021 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)– Stonerise, one of West Virginia’s leading providers of transitional and skilled nursing care, is proud to announce that they are the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2021 Customer Experience AwardTM.

Qualifying for the award in the category Overall Satisfaction, Stonerise displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.

“The Pinnacle Award is a testament to the quality of care our team members provide each day,” said Stonerise Chief Executive Officer Larry Pack. “Patient and family satisfaction is part of the Stonerise mission and I am proud that our care centers have been recognized as one of the best.”

The following Stonerise centers in southern West Virginia are recipients of the 2021 Customer Experience Award™:

Stonerise Beckley

Stonerise Lewisburg

Stonerise Lindside

Stonerise Princeton

Stonerise Rainelle

Qualifying for the award, the Stonerise centers displayed a continued dedication to providing Best in Class care through culinary, safety, communication, cleanliness, and maintenance services.

Throughout its 12-year history, Stonerise has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every patient are met. Over the course of 2020, a sampling of Stonerise customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate Stonerise in specific categories.

Every month, Stonerise has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the patients’ needs and make improvements when necessary. By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award™, Stonerise has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. Clients can achieve this Best-in-Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each patient’s experience.

For more information about the awards, visit https://pinnacleqi.com/awards/about.