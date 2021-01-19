State Police searching for missing woman out of Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman out of Greenbrier County.

Tracy Shortlidge, of White Sulphur Springs, was last seen Saturday, January 16, 2021 and is possibly traveling in a dark colored, 2019 Chevrolet Blazer.

If you know the whereabouts of Ms. Shortlidge , please contact S/Tpr. J.C. Mann at the Lewisburg State Police Detachment at (304) 647-7600.

Tips can also be sent through a private message on this page and any information received will be forwarded to S/Tpr. J.C. Mann.