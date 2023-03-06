Spring Blooms Emerge, Full Moon Lights Up Night Sky

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Back by popular demand, a showcase of your weather photos, southern West Virginia! Spring is in the air early this year and our Facebook followers have pulled together to showcase the beauty showing up on trees and in flower beds.

Check out the viewer spring photo montage:

Did you see the full moon Monday night? The Worm Moon (named for the beetle larvae which emerge from the thawing bark of trees in spring) will be shining brightly again Tuesday night under clear skies! Check out the moon visibility for the next few nights below!

A more seasonable weather pattern is in store this week with rain at the end of the week. The upcoming pattern favors a sprinkle of snow with very light accumulation by early next week.

Stay with your StormWatch4 Weather Team as we track the weather systems coming out of California!

