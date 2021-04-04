Special iHeart Easter service held at Linda K Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The iHeart Church of Mt. Hope took to the outdoors Easter morning at the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley so they could safely congregate and fellowship together for a special service. And as it turns out, there was no better day to worship together outdoors.

“We had an opportunity that arose and the Epling family was so gracious to allow us to be here, and it’s obviously a beautiful venue,” says Quinton Runyon, a staff pastor at iHeart Church. “You can see the mountainside, and it’s just really a great way for people to come out and worship our risen Savior together.”

The church decided to hold the Easter Service outside due to the ongoing pandemic and large indoor gatherings still seeming slightly too risky. But the outdoor setting at the stadium turned out to naturally be the most fitting on a beautiful, special day.

“It’s absolutely joyous that we get to be here and celebrate our risen Father and be a part of our brothers and sisters.”

The service kicked off with singing songs of praise and worship led by the church’s worship band, followed by a powerful Easter message. And after such an inspirational service, the church, like all of us, is ready to positively move forward.

“I just think this is a great way to kick off Spring, going towards Summer, and of course, 2021,” Runyon says.

Related