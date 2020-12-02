Special Education student thrives with virtual learning

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – It’s National Special Education Day, and while the school year has been difficult for most families, those with children in special education have had a unique experience.

Many families rely on independent education programs to ensure their child is reaching their highest potential, but with the coronavirus pandemic comes changes. While students with IEPs can still take advantage of that service, things are different. Melodie Cole says it took some getting used to, but her son is thriving with virtual learning.

“They still get to talk to a special education teacher,” said Cole, whose son is in 4th grade at Marsh Fork Elementary School. “As far as his teacher, he has been absolutely amazing. Any question I’ve had, it is answered. He’s meeting all of his goals and it seems like he’s keeping up with all of his goals he’s already reached.”

Cole says her son will sometimes get distracted if the family dog walks into the room, but he’s handling the change well.