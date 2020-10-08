Speaker Hanshaw Statement on Virgin Hyperloop’s Decision to Invest in West Virginia

Tyler Barker
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, issued the following statement praising Virgin Hyperloop’s decision today to locate the next phase of its revolutionary transportation innovation project in West Virginia.  

 

“This is truly a great day for West Virginia,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “Virgin Hyperloop’s decision is a tremendous honor for our state and affirmation that the sound leadershipresponsible reforms and collaborative teamwork we have put in place at all levels of government have been recognized by business innovators across the globe.  

 

As state leaders, we’ve met with Virgin Hyperloop representatives several times over the past year and are excited about the Hyperloop One project and how it can revolutionize transportation around the world,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “This is an exciting new technology that holds tremendous promise not only for the company, but for the West Virginia economy in terms of how it can quickly connect our people, cities and businesses with the rest of the country.  

 

“West Virginia was one of nearly 20 states in consideration for this project, and the competition was intense. But our state was able to demonstrate the best teamwork, collective spirit and overall motivation to be a true partner and help Virgin Hyperloop realize the true promise of this innovative idea. We hope Virgin Hyperloop’s decision to locate in our state serves as a signal to business innovators around the world that West Virginia is ripe for investment, and we stand ready to help them create jobs and new technologies in our state.”  

