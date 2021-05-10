Southside Junction Taphouse gearing up for more events and people

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Southside Junction Taphouse in Fayetteville is now open back up seven days a week and is excited to welcome in a new season of visitors, live music, and fun. The taphouse has been hosting game nights every Wednesday and they plan on having indoor live music starting in June. They are ready for the business and even plan to extend their hours to accommodate all the new people coming to the area.

“Even in April we were starting to see an influx of new visitors here and it’s been crazy,” says Cassidy Bayes, Co-owner of the Taphouse. “It’s a good crazy, Fayetteville is ready for it. I’m excited to see people start to roll into town and I’m excited to see what the park brings us this year.”

All events at the Southside Junction Taphouse are completely free and no sign-up is necessary unless it’s being hosted by an outside party. You can check out upcoming events on the Southside Junction’s Facebook page.

