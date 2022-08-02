Southern Appalachian Labor School hosting book sale on August 6

Oak Hill, WV (AP)- The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) will hold a book sale this Saturday. The sale will take place in the SALS Annex from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The Register-Herald reports that several thousand books will be available in various genres. Categories include military history, religion, westerns, cookbooks, children’s books, and more.Hardcover books are priced at $1.00, while paperback books are $0.50. Additionally, there is a sale on romance novels for $0.25.

The SALS annex is located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School Street in Oak Hill.

