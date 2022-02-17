Sophia United Bank wins Toys for Tots Battle of the Banks

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – A bank in Sophia was the top donator in the Toys for Tots Battle of the Banks.

The annual competition has been ongoing for nine years. Banks across southern West Virginia will try to get the most toy and monetary donations from customers.

The United Bank in Sophia saw the most donations out of all participating banks. United Bank saw a total of $3,000-$4,000.

“United Bank is committed to serving the community,” Bank Manager Sabrina Triplett said. “We could not have done this without our customer’s generosity.”

This past year, Toys for Tots gave more than 27,000 toys to children in need across southern West Virginia.

Related