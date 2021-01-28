“Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls” returns to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A popular concession stand returned to Lewisburg this week.

“Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls” sets up shop a few different times in Lewisburg over the course of the year. This week, Son’s-Sational is open from 9 am – 8 pm Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 pm on Sunday. This week has looked a little bit different for Son’s Sational in terms of its setup.

“It’s kind of been an interesting start,” said “Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls” Co-Owner Raymond Naeyaert. “It’s been tough with COVID going on. But we’re grateful because, over the years, we’ve generally had just fairs. Now that we’ve been street vending, it’s actually been a life-saver because it allows us to set up just about anywhere.”

“Son’s Sational Cinnamon Rolls” will be in Lewisburg through this weekend.