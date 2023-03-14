Snow Hits Region; Spring Preview Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): One of the largest winter storms of the season (that’s NOT saying much) has produced a 1-4 inch snowfall across the region. The snow just happened to hit on Pi Day, a day celebrated by mathematicians.

Check out the showcase of viewer photos below:

Chilly 20s tonight with wind chills in the teens and single digits (highest elevations) will allow slushy spots to refreeze, so allow extra time for the drive to work on Wednesday. Fortunately, the snow flurries will end between Midnight and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

We see the clouds breaking up after 11 a.m. on Wednesday with bright sunshine melting snow in the southern-facing spots with highs several degrees above freezing.

Thursday will be the warmest day in advance of a cold front that promises occasional showers on Friday (no flooding threat) and then back to a cold snap over the weekend.

Chad’s latest forecast is here.

The upcoming pattern early next week with a western ridge and eastern trough along with a storm system sliding across Texas favors a southern tracking system. This track is the most favorable for our region to end up with a few inches of snow and the timing is Tuesday into early Wednesday. We’ll continue to track the system and bring updates!

Have a great Tuesday evening! ~Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill

