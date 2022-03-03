Smithsonian exhibit to come to Mt. Hope

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Crossroads: Change in Rural America is a Smithsonian exhibit that’s coming to the historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel in Mt. Hope.

After a series of research behind the impacts and the future of rural towns like Mt. Hope across America, the museum was led to explore them.

The exhibit will offer each town it visits a chance to look at their own path and highlight the changes that have shaped them.

“The exhibition will prompt discussions about what happened with America’s rural population becoming a minority of the country’s population and the ripple effects that created,” says Alexander Berg with Harmony for Hope. “It’s a large exhibit so here in this area we’ll have several exhibits set up that will explore those challenging times.”

The exhibit will hit New Martinsville, West Virginia next week before coming to Mt. Hope on April 22 through May 30.

