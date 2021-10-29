Small fire causes evacuation at Concord University before being extinguished

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – A small fire at Concord University caused an evacuation of the Alexander Fine Arts building.

According to Concord University, the fire was reported shortly before noon on Friday, October 29. Technicians were replacing lights when a bulb released a spark, causing the Main Stage curtains in the auditorium to catch fire.

The building was evacuated and evening classes were canceled in the Fine Arts building.

Concord stated damage was minimal and the fire was extinguished quickly.

