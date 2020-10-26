Shoney’s Offers FREE All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR for Military on Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WOAY) – 2020 has been a year of surprises yet Shoney’s, the iconic All-American restaurant brand, is one restaurant veterans and troops can count on to honor them on Veterans Day without interruption or hesitation, ever.

On Wednesday, November 11, Shoney’s, aka America’s Dinner Table, will say THANK YOU like only it can, with an incredible FREE All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from open until 11 am.

“Since its inception, Shoney’s has been an American treasure and for decades, the beloved brand has served as a ‘Welcome Home’ sign to America’s military and 2020 will not be an exception,” said Mr. David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO. “We proudly honor our veterans and troops with a FREE All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR and thank those who protect our very freedom. Veterans and troops, on your special day and in a year when Shoney’s feels you need to be reminded the most: WE SALUTE YOU.”

With its legendary All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR, Shoney’s will treat service members to scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, fresh fruit and other breakfast favorites.

“It’s the freshest breakfast on the planet proudly served to those who protect the greatest country on earth,” continued Mr. Davoudpour, “More importantly, we take this day very seriously, as we want to honor our beloved veterans on their special day.”

For 73 years, Shoney’s has exceeded guest expectations for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service. Always on-trend while never trendy, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades from day one. The brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News.

Shoney’s was praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

Shoney’s Veterans Day offer is dine-in only with no purchase required; however, coffee and beverages will be offered at regular cost. There is a limit of one BREAKFAST BAR per military member and proof of military service is highly recommended.