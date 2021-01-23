Shelter in place lifted at Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY)- Bluefield College campus sheltered in place on Saturday, January 23, 2021 following a threat of an armed individual through digital communication.

The shelter-in-place protocol was issued to the campus community at noon. Local law enforcement investigated the premises where they assessed no threat. The shelter-in-place protocol has now been lifted.

The purpose of a shelter-in-place alert on campus is to limit human exposure to a life-threatening, hostile, or hazardous situation.