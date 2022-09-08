Sheetz ranks third in Fortune’s 2022 Best Workplaces in Retail

Altoona, PA (WOAY) – Fortune and Great Place to Work has named Sheetz restaurant and convenience chain one of 2022’s Best Workplace in Retail. The retailer ranked 3rd nationally and was the only convenience store on the list. While Sheetz makes the list every year, this is the company’s highest ranking.

90% of Sheetz employees stated that the company is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Additionally, Sheetz offers employees a starting wage of $14.50 per hour and benefits packages including medical insurance, 12-week parental leave, retirement plans, and tuition assistance.

Sheetz currently has over 1,400 job openings available company-wide, with nearly 50 job openings in West Virginia currently. For more information on current job openings or to apply at Sheetz, visit jobs.sheetz.com.

