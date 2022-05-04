Sheets Automotive Athletes of the Week – Olivia Hylton & Kayley Bane

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – One major reason for Wyoming East softball’s success in 2022 has been the partnership between pitcher Olivia Hylton and catchers Paige Laxton and Kayley Bane.

The two catchers have split time behind home plate this season after Bane played most of 2021 in the infield, but Hylton says the consistency with both has allowed to excel in the circle.

That also goes for offense, with each player providing timely batting throughout the season; Laxton is one of the area leaders in home runs. Hylton and Bane both made significant contributions in Monday’s sectional-opening win against PikeView. That combination continued Tuesday, as the Lady Warriors won against Bluefield to advance to the sectional championship round.

Wyoming East awaits the winner of Bluefield-Westside and will have two chances to win one game and defend their sectional crown.

Related