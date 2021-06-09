Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Olivia Hylton

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – As one of the older players on the 2021 roster, Wyoming East junior Olivia Hylton has been a key contributor on a team where most players, due to the pandemic, are experiencing high school softball for the first time.

But Hylton has been able to make an impact in multiple areas of the game. In one of the early sectional rounds against Westside, she recorded a perfect game which included 13 strikeouts. In the championship round against Bluefield, the junior recorded five RBI, among them a first-inning home run in the 9-0 win.

Hylton says her goal each game is doing what she can to help the team; she wasn’t aware of the perfect game until after the final out. She’s also noticed the differences in how games play out when the Lady Warriors score first and often.

Wyoming East is back in regionals for the first time since 2018, and will face Independence in a best-of-three series; Game 1 is Monday in Coal City.

