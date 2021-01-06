Series of vaccination clinics to be held for West Virginians age 80 and older through operation “Save Our Wisdom”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that a series of 10 vaccination clinics will be held later this week, at seven locations across the state, for members of the general public age 80 and older.

These clinics are being held in addition to other vaccination events already underway or scheduled through local health departments across the state.

The earliest of the clinics will begin tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. However, each location has its own, unique schedule. Some locations require an appointment, while others do not.

These clinics are part of Gov. Justice’s renewed focus on providing COVID-19 vaccines to West Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens. Wednesday, the Governor announced that the effort to vaccinate all individuals age 80 and older, as well as all Pre-K-12 school faculty and staff age 50 and older, has been officially named operation “Save Our Wisdom.”

“I’ve been screaming to the mountaintops that the very thing that we all ought to be the most concerned with is age, age, age,” Gov. Justice said. “So we pivoted. And now, we’re giving real hope to our seniors. That’s what we mean when we say ‘Save Our Wisdom.’ We can’t let our wisdom just die away. We’ve got to have the wisdom for the young people of our state. To all the people that have this wisdom, we are trying in every way in the world to save you today, because you are so precious to us in every way.

“We also want to be able to vaccinate our teachers and school service personnel so we can get our kids back in school,” Gov. Justice continued.

The Governor once again noted that vaccinations for Pre-K-12 teachers and staff will begin tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Information on where and when each school employee will be able to receive the vaccine will be distributed through the West Virginia Department of Education, directly to the superintendents of each county.

Gov. Justice also announced that, in preparation for the reopening of schools on Jan. 19, 2021, he will be organizing a series of virtual calls with teachers and other school employees from around the state.