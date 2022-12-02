Senator Capito reacts to Jeffries joining Republican party

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) issues a statement in response to Senator Glenn Jeffries announcement that he is joining the Republican party.

“It’s great to hear that West Virginia State Senator Glenn Jeffries is joining the Republican Party. As the senior-elected leader of West Virginia’s Grand Old Party, Glenn will be a great addition to our ranks,” states Capito.

“He is a proven business leader and his ongoing work in attracting new employers and opportunities to West Virginia makes him a great fit in our Republican Party.”

