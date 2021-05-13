Senator Capito and Other Republicans Meet with President on Infrastructure

WASHINGTON D.C (WOAY) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito and some other Republicans met with President Joe Biden to discuss their infrastructure bill.

Senator Capito wants the bill to focus more on the physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and broadband access. She says the president’s bill has a lot of social infrastructures that she would like to table for a future bill but is confident a bipartisan agreement can be reached.

“We are going to work on that with him today,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R)-WV. “I think it’s going to be a very productive meeting. All indications are, from Senator McConnell’s meeting from yesterday, that the president is ready to dig in on some of the details and maybe get some of the parameters set so we can really get to work and start crunching the numbers.”

The senators will also be discussing methods to pay for the infrastructure bill as well.

